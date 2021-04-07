28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) jumped 97.4% to $76.99. UTime shares jumped 875% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NASDAQ: XL) surged 26.4% to $10.57.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) gained 25% to $4.31.
- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) surged 21.4% to $9.53 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $17 price target.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares gained 20.7% to $5.43. A post on a Reddit thread late Tuesday, which has since then been deleted, called upon traders to buy the stock to initiate a short squeeze over the next five trading days.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 17.3% to $2.0999. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $4.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) rose 16.5% to $58.25 after climbing 18% on Tuesday.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 16% to $2.47. ION Geophysical, recently, reported preliminary Q1 results.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 16.4% to $7.52.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) gained 14% to $2.485 after the company's subsidiary, BreathTech Corp. announced it has signed an agreement with Cleveland Clinic Foundation to develop a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) climbed 14% to $10.56.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 12.2% to $1.2450 after Form 4 filings from company executives showed the CEO bought 100k shares and CFO bought 50k shares.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 11.6% to $5.09.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) jumped 10.7% to $72.85.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) rose 7% to $13.58 after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
Losers
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) fell 37.2% to $21.75 after after a murky disclosure for roxadustat, the company’s anemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients. While preparing for an advisory committee meeting ahead of potential approval of roxadustat, FibroGen said it realized it submitted altered information to the FDA about the drug’s cardiovascular safety.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) dropped 18.7% to $6.34 after the company announced it is suspending its quarterly dividend to 'maximize repayment of debt while it evaluates corporate structure.'
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) fell 17.7% to $7.47 after the company filed for a mixed shelf offering.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 17.6% to $7.66 after the company priced its underwritten public offering for proceeds of approximately $50.0 million.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) dropped 16.3% to $7.12.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: GALT) fell 14% to $2.41 after climbing 35% on Tuesday. The company recently announced the launch of NAVIGATEnash.com, its dedicated trial website.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) declined 14% to $11.16.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) dropped 13.4% to $24.72.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) declined 12.6% to $25.94. Roth Capital maintained PLBY Group with a Buy and raised the price target from $26 to $35.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 11.4% to $11.33 after jumping around 60% on Tuesday. Romeo Power and PACCAR entered into long-term supply agreement for Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) dropped 10.7% to $2.4982.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dipped 9.1% to $8.57.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 8.8% to $11.39. Scienjoy shares surged 30% on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic alliance with Snipp to launch a new loyalty and rewards system and to explore Bitcoin and NFT rewards for its approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters..
