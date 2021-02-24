Market Overview

12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it shipped its variant-specific vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to the NIH for clinical study.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares are trading higher after the company announced the peer-reviewed publication of a study investigating the effects of co-administration of ImmTOR nanoparticles to adeno-associated viral vectors on transgene expression in mice.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the extension of a key distribution agreement.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.23, up from $0.01 year over year. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Losers

  • NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance.
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.

