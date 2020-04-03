25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 83.5% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company submitted emergency use authorization application to allow study and use of gammaCore nVNS therapy to treat respiratory symptoms associated with coronavirus.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 23.4% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced the first patient has been treated in its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating FT596. The company also announced collaboration with Janssen. The company will receive $50 million upfront, $50 million in equity investment and is eligible to receive up to $1.8 billion.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) rose 19.4% to $0.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 16% on Thursday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 15.4% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 14.4% to $0.1580 in pre-market trading.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares rose 13% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after surging around 17% on Thursday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares rose 13.2% to $0.4880 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Thursday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 13.1% to $514.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported 88,400 deliveries and 102,672 total production in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) rose 10.7% to $0.5980 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Thursday.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) rose 10.5% to $10.55 in pre-market trading.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares rose 10.3% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 26% on Thursday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 8.7% to $0.4768 in pre-market trading.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 8.7% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 7.7% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after dropping over 31% on Thursday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 6.5% to $15.69 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) rose 6.5% to $13.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Thursday.
Losers
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 10.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Thursday. ION announced a $18 million cost reduction plan to mitigate the impact of coronavirus and oil price volatility while maintaining business continuity.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 9% to $0.1530 in pre-market trading after rising more than 13% on Thursday.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 7.2% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares fell 6.6% to $9.95 in pre-market trading after rising 5% on Thursday.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 6.4% to $5.99 in pre-market trading. Luckin Coffee shares dipped around 76% Thursday after the company withdrew previous financial statements and said its COO has been involved in fabricating transactions over the past year.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 6.2% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Thursday.
- PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) fell 5.1% to $38.57 in pre-market trading after surging 15% on Thursday.
- Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE: DNR) fell 4.6% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after jumping over 29% on Thursday.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares fell 4.6% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
