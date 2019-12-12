Facebook, Google Are No Longer The Best Places To Work: Glassdoor

Tech giants like Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are no longer in the Glassdoor's top 10 “best places to work” rankings for 2020.

What Happened

Glassdoor’s annual rankings for “best places to work” in 2020, released on Tuesday has dropped big tech companies like Facebook and Google out of the top 10 list.

Facebook, which secured the No. 1 spot in Glassdoor rankings three times in the past 10 years, ended in the 23rd spot this year, down from the 7th spot last year. The company first made the list in 2011 as the “best place to work” in that year.

Google’s ranking on the Glassdoor list fell three spots to No. 11 this year. The company has been ranked one of the top 10 places to work in the past eight years as well as the “best place to work” in 2015.

Other Big Companies

It is not just Facebook and Google, but other big companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was ranked lower on Glassdoor’s list. Apple, which has been one of the top 25 best places to work for many years, dropped 13 spots to 84th this year.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which never made the top 100 list, failed again to secure a position in the Glassdoor annual rankings.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), however, was ranked higher to No. 21 this year from 34 last year.

Among the companies that made the Glassdoor list for the time are Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), SurveyMonkey, and Slack Technologies, Inc.

Top 10 List

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS), a software development company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, secured the No. 1 ranking while management consultancy firm Bain & Co and San Francisco-based eSignature provider Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) came respectively in the 2nd and 3rd places.

Here’s the top 10 list