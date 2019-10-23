14 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nano Dimension ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 43.90% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it had achieved a major milestone of selling over 50 DragonFly systems worldwide since the launch of the product’s commercial sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) shares rose 16.07% to $2.60 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares rose 7.26% to $2.66 in pre-market trading.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) shares rose 7.07% to $2.12 in pre-market trading, rising for the second consecutive day, after Russia-based Novatek announced a joint venture.
- BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 6.83% to $22.05 in pre-market trading.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares rose 6.17% to $62.80 in pre-market trading, after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter, while raising its guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares rose 4.75% to $104 in pre-market trading, after the company reported EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $1.26 billion for the third quarter, ahead of the consensus and the results for the same quarter in the previous year.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) shares rose 4.62% to $16.77 in pre-market trading, after the company reported results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2019.
Losers
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares fell 39.59% to $9.20 in pre-market trading, after the company announced its preliminary third quarter results and revised its full year 2019 guidance.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 18.56% to $44 in pre-market trading, after the company announced better than anticipated earnings and revenue results for the third quarter but lowered its fourth quarter guidance.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares fell 10.96% to $16 in pre-market trading, after the company reported lower than expected third quarter earnings of $0.34.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares fell 8.60% to $117.51 in pre-market trading, after the company’s third quarter earnings and fourth quarter guidance missed the consensus expectations.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares fell 7.92% to $210.25 in pre-market trading, following the sudden departure of the company’s CEO, John Donahoe.
- MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 7.89% to $10.16 in pre-market trading, after the company announced the second interim overall survival data from its Phase 3 SOPHIA Study of Margetuximab in patients with HER2-Positive metastatic breast cancer.
