14 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 8:51am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nano Dimension ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares rose 43.90% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it had achieved a major milestone of selling over 50 DragonFly systems worldwide since the launch of the product’s commercial sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) shares rose 16.07% to $2.60 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
  • PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares rose 7.26% to $2.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) shares rose 7.07% to $2.12 in pre-market trading, rising for the second consecutive day, after Russia-based Novatek announced a joint venture.
  • BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 6.83% to $22.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares rose 6.17% to $62.80 in pre-market trading, after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter, while raising its guidance for the fourth quarter.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares rose 4.75% to $104 in pre-market trading, after the company reported EPS of $2.79 on revenue of $1.26 billion for the third quarter, ahead of the consensus and the results for the same quarter in the previous year.
  • Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) shares rose 4.62% to $16.77 in pre-market trading, after the company reported results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2019.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares fell 39.59% to $9.20 in pre-market trading, after the company announced its preliminary third quarter results and revised its full year 2019 guidance.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 18.56% to $44 in pre-market trading, after the company announced better than anticipated earnings and revenue results for the third quarter but lowered its fourth quarter guidance.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares fell 10.96% to $16 in pre-market trading, after the company reported lower than expected third quarter earnings of $0.34.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares fell 8.60% to $117.51 in pre-market trading, after the company’s third quarter earnings and fourth quarter guidance missed the consensus expectations.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares fell 7.92% to $210.25 in pre-market trading, following the sudden departure of the company’s CEO, John Donahoe.
  • MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares fell 7.89% to $10.16 in pre-market trading, after the company announced the second interim overall survival data from its Phase 3 SOPHIA Study of Margetuximab in patients with HER2-Positive metastatic breast cancer.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

