15 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) stock increased by 72.6% to $14.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 25, is at Underperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares moved upwards by 26.1% to $2.49.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) stock increased by 13.8% to $23.45. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares surged 5.3% to $3.55. The market cap stands at $324.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 21, the current rating is at Outperform.
- QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUIK) stock surged 5.3% to $0.40. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on August 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $1.00.
- DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares surged 3.1% to $8.39.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares surged 2.3% to $32.95. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares increased by 2.2% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
Losers
- Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares plummeted 10.4% to $1.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $54.0 million.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares plummeted 8.5% to $46.32. The market cap stands at $219.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares fell 3.2% to $39.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by CLSA, on July 19, the current rating is at Buy.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares decreased by 3.2% to $148.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on May 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $214.00.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock plummeted 3.0% to $1.95. The market cap stands at $593.8 million.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock declined 2.3% to $5.55. The market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.70.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares declined 2.1% to $11.66.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.