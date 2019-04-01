24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) rose 23.6 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 sales.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 14 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Selecta Biosciences’ Director Timothy Springer purchased 4 million shares at $1.50 per share reported in a Form 4 filing on Friday.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 12.3 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) rose 7.4 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong Q1 revenue guidance.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 8.2 percent to $6.39 in pre-market trading.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 7.8 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after receiving Fast Track designation from the FDA for Ad-RTS-hIL-12.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) rose 7.5 percent to $4.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.02 percent on Friday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 6.9 percent to $13.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced strong guidance for its Land Rover and Jaguar divisions.
- Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) rose 6.8 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.27 percent on Friday.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) rose 6.8 percent to $21.75 in pre-market trading. Alkermes, Merck, Sage Therapeutics and Takeda Pharma announced a partnership to qualify biomarkers for schizophrenia drug development.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.3 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 6 percent to $3.88 in pre-market trading after announcing a collaboration with the Copyright Protection Center of China on blockchain-powered DCI system.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 4.6 percent to $21.20 in pre-market trading. PiperJaffray upgraded Redfin from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $17 to $26.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) rose 4.5 percent to $21.49 in pre-market trading.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) shares rose 2.8 percent to $41.53 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the company's Zelumetinib and the stock was upgraded from Market Perform to Outperform by Cowen.
Losers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 9.8 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading after surging 23.76 percent on Friday.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 8.7 percent to $5.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 19.85 percent on Friday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 6 percent to $11.15 in pre-market trading after declining 17.12 percent on Friday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 5.9 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after rising 3.67 percent on Friday.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) shares fell 5.9 percent to $253.89 in pre-market trading.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 3.9 percent to $39.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 results and announced a 17.95 million share offering by selling shareholders.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 3.8 percent to $6.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.33 percent on Friday.
- Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) fell 3.6 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 3 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading after surging 17.48 percent on Friday.
