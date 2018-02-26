25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 13.3 percent to $2.47 in pre-market trading. NXT-ID’s subsidiary FitPay and Discover Financial Services announced plans to extend payments to IoT devices.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 12.7 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading. Achillion disclosed that ACH-4471 has received positive opinion for orphan drug designation in the European Union for the treatment of C3 glomerulopathy.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 11.5 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline clinical trial results from a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic study of AXS-09.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 10.7 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after falling 8.10 percent on Friday.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) rose 6.5 percent to $10.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been selected by Sprint to lead the transformation of its online environment for business customers.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE: HBM) shares rose 6.2 percent to $8.60 in the pre-market trading session after declining 2.41 percent on Friday.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) rose 5.9 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading.
- New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 5.3 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 5.2 percent to $5.83 in pre-market trading.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.2 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after falling 2.51 percent on Friday.
- KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 5 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading. KemPharm shares popped more than 14 percent Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Apadaz for short-term acute-pain management.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares rose 5 percent to $45.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.26 percent on Friday.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) shares rose 4.7 percent to $20.49 in pre-market trading.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 4.4 percent to $31 in pre-market trading after declining 2.33 percent on Friday.
- Mechel PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MTL) rose 4 percent to $5.26 in pre-market trading.
- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) shares rose 3.5 percent to $66.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.49 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) fell 11.1 percent to $9.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares fell 8.6 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.71 percent on Friday.
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) shares fell 5.9 percent to $19.20 after slipping 0.49 percent on Friday.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) fell 5.4 percent to $4.35 in pre-market trading.
- Telaria Inc (NYSE: TLRA) fell 5.2 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) fell 5 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading. Primo Water is expected to announce Q4 results on March 6, 2018.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) fell 4.8 percent to $23.29 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 2.43 percent on Friday.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) fell 4.6 percent to $47.88 in pre-market trading.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (ADR) (NYSE: EDU) fell 3.5 percent to $92.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.82 percent on Friday.
