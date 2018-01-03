25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares rose 25.6 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA acceptance of NDA for OLINVO.
- SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) shares rose 23.5 percent to $48.00 in the pre-market trading session. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) announced plans to buy Scana in a $7.9 billion all-stock deal.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares rose 17.5 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has submitted an NDA to the FDA for antibiotic drug Eravacycline. The company also named Larry Tsai as Chief Medical Officer.
- LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ: LINU) rose 14.8 percent to $2.17 after dropping 7.35 percent on Tuesday.
- JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ: JTPY) rose 13.7 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.39 percent on Tuesday.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) rose 9.8 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 9.7 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after surging 22.37 percent on Tuesday.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) rose 8.9 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.78 percent on Tuesday.
- China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) rose 7.4 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 5.9 percent to $23.65 in pre-market trading after surging 14.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) rose 5.7 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has successfully completed T3MPO-3 safety extension study of tenapanor for IBS-C.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares rose 5.7 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) shares rose 5.5 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 25.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) rose 5.4 percent to $13.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.63 percent on Tuesday.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 5 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after surging 11.68 percent on Tuesday.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares rose 4.8 percent to $11.49 in pre-market trading after the company announced $3.2 million of unmanned aerial drone orders.
Losers
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares fell 9.4 percent to $4.06 in pre-market trading after rising 5.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 6.9 percent to $3.38 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 6.4 percent to $12.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported the termination of its merger deal with China’s Ant Financial, due to the CFIUS rejected the companies proposals related to protecting personal data.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares fell 4.1 percent to $17.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 3.9 percent to $5 after rising 33.33 percent on Tuesday.
- Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell 3.4 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 3.4 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.26 percent on Tuesday.
- Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell 3 percent to $24.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.20 percent on Tuesday.
