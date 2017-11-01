Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 1

On Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing earnings from United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), Papa Johns Int'l Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA), and Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA), what bitcoin futures would do to the bitcoin market, and JPMorgan's bearish airlines call. Plus we preview the biggest earnings for this afternoon, including Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

Featured guest: Ivan Feinseth, the Chief Investment Officer at Tigress Financial Partners.

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepNews Previews Events Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Interview

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.