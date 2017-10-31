12 Stocks To Watch For October 31, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.14 percent to $58.95 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion after the closing bell. United States Steel shares gained 0.15 percent to $26.50 in after-hours trading.

