50 Biggest Movers From Friday

Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ: BONT) shares jumped 32.9 percent to close at $0.970. On Thursday, introduced the world-famous toy brand FAO Schwarz® in 186 of its departments stores.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares gained 30.94 percent to close at $3.64 on Friday after the company reported a deal to market authorized products of Daiso to distribute on JD.com.

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) surged 26.11 percent to close at $11.98. Daio reported Q3 earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.6 million.

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) shares gained 21.87 percent to close at $46.25 as the company posted strong Q3 results.

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares rose 21.07 percent to close at $13.62.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) surged 20.35 percent to close at $57.67 after a big earnings beat in the third quarter. The company also raised FY 2017 guidance.

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) gained 19.71 percent to close at $7.35.

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares climbed 18.42 percent to close at $1.80 on Friday after dropping 16.54 percent on Thursday.

Planet Payment Inc (NASDAQ: PLPM) rose 17.02 percent to close at $4.47 after Fintrax announced plans to purchase Planet Payment for $4.50 per share in cash.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) gained 16.95 percent to close at $33.15 following a report that AkzoNobel has approached Axalta about a possible merger.

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares rose 16.58 percent to $46.05 after the company posted Q3 results.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) gained 16.24 percent to close at $235.94 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued a strong Q4 forecast.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) rose 15.38 percent to close at $24.75 after delivering Q3 top and bottom line beat Thursday.

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ: MB) shares gained 15.17 percent to close at $32.65. on strong Q3 earnings.

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 13.54 percent to close at $7.21. On Thursday, MediciNova reported top-line results from SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive MS. The trial achieved both primary endpoints.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares rose 13.53 percent to close at $3.02 on Friday.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares jumped 13.22 percent to close at $1,100.95 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.

Nevsun Resources (USA) (NYSE: NSU) shares rose 12.75 percent to close at $2.30. Nevsun reported Q3 net income of $3.1 million on sales of $71 million.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) rose 12.64 percent to close at $216.69 following strong Q3 results.

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) rose 12.61 percent to close at $44.65 on better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) gained 11.35 percent to close at $7.85. Brightcove posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) gained 8.21 percent to close at $11.20. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares rose 7.38 percent to close at $44.40 after the company posted record EPS of $1.01 in the third quarter, blowing estimates out by $0.21. Sales were at $16.1 billion, topping estimates by $370 million.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares rose 6.4 percent to close at $83.81 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. EPS came in at $0.84, ahead of estimates by $0.12. Sales were $900 million ahead of estimates at $24.5 billion.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose 4.8 percent to close at $1,019.27 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Third quarter EPS came ahead of estimates by $1.24. Sales came in at $27.77 billion, beating estimates by $572 million.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) gained 4.26 percent to close at $1,033.67 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares tumbled 44.05 percent to close at $15.70 on Friday.

PhaseRx Inc (NASDAQ: PZRX) shares dipped 35.35 percent to close at $0.627 as the company disclosed that it has received delisting notice from the NASDAQ.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares dropped 29.39 percent to close at $29.75 on Friday after the company reported downbeat Q3 results. William Blair downgraded Electronics for Imaging from Outperform to Market Perform.

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 22.39 percent to close at $0.520 on Friday after jumping 35.35 percent on Thursday.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) tumbled 19.23 percent to close at $2.31. Celsion reported pricing of underwritten offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ: LYL) shares dropped 17.8 percent to close at $9.10.

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) fell 17.39 percent to close at $1.90, after the company reported a Q3 loss of $1.40 per share and announced plans to explore strategic transactions.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares declined 17.14 percent to close at $5.80 as the company reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.

Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) shares dipped 17.13 percent to close at $2.37 on Friday after dropping 8.04 percent on Thursday.

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) fell 15.99 percent to close at $123.79 on Friday after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Third-quarter sales came in at $2.51, missing estimates by $0.11. Sales were $2.96 billion, $14 million shy of estimates.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) dropped 15.97 percent to close at $31.26. LeMaitre reported Q3 earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $24.8 million. The company also lowered its FY17 sales guidance.

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) shares declined 15.2 percent to close at $30.47. World Fuel posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares fell 14.75 percent to close at $3.12 after the company issued a weak earnings forecast for the third quarter and full year.

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares declined 14.22 percent to close at $3.86 on Friday. Social Reality reported private placement of $5.18 million with existing holders.

Roka Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ROKA) shares dropped 13.99 percent to close at $1.23 on Friday.

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) slipped 13.56 percent to close at $23.90. Marlin Business Services reported Q3 earnings of $0.26 per share.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) dropped 13.04 percent to close at $ 50.02 following Q3 earnings miss.

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) declined 12 percent to close at $0.440. Cumulus Media shares surged 57.73 percent on Thursday after the company issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) dropped 8.91 percent to close at $14.00 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced it would be suspending its quarterly dividend.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) declined 8.43 percent to close at $65.31 g on downbeat Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded Cerner from Overweight to Neutral.

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) slipped 8.22 percent to close at $49.90. CIRCOR reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share on sales of $160 million.

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares slipped 8.15 percent to close at $239.37 after a slight third-quarter earnings miss. The company also issued fourth-quarter guidance that fell short of estimates.

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) declined 7.73 percent to close at $19.69 following concerning Q3 guidance from J C Penney.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) declined 5.65 percent to close at $20.48 as the company lowered its Q1 earnings guidance.

