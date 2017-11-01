46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares climbed 80.16 percent to close at $2.59 on Tuesday.
- Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) shares gained 25.65 percent to close at $109.45 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
- Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares rose 25.42 percent to close at $3.70 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. Avid and Harmonic also signed a global patent licensing agreement, settling patent infringement litigation.
- MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) shares surged 22.04 percent to close at $18.55 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) shares jumped 29.38 percent to close at $13.65 on report that the company has met primary endpoint in SL-401 trial.
- Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) shares gained 27.03 percent to close at $24.25 on strong Q3 results.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares surged 20.76 percent to close at $8.90 as the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares rose 19.63 percent to close at $2.56. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Director Dayton Misfeldt bought 600,000 shares at an average price of $1.33 per share.
- Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares gained 17.62 percent to close at $11.75.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares surged 17.61 percent to close at $10.62.
- Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 17.18 percent to close at $5.32.
- CARDIOME PHARMA CORP (NASDAQ: CRME) rose 15.8 percent to close at $1.76.
- Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE: ICD) shares surged 15.71 percent to close at $3.24 following Q3 results.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares rose 15.53 percent to close at $17.85 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 forecast.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE: SSD) shares climbed 14.62 percent to close at $55.74. Simpson Manufacturing reported Q3 earnings of $0.59 per share on revenue of $262.5 million. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from Neutral to Outperform.
- Trueblue Inc (NYSE: TBI) jumped 14.11 percent to close at $27.10 on upbeat quarterly results.
- Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) rose 13.84 percent to close at $38.99. Shutterstock reported Q3 earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $141.1 million.
- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) gained 13.09 percent to close at $113.60 as the company posted strong Q3 results and raised its FY17 outlook.
- Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) rose 11.74 percent to close at $43.41 as the company posted strong Q3 earnings.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) climbed 9.22 percent to close at $2.25 after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to imetelstat for lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCO) shares rose 8.95 percent to close at $39.56 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) rose 7.15 percent to close at $22.34 as the company posted strong Q3 profit.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 5.92 percent to close at $3.40 as the company disclosed that has received Fast Track designation for Mino-Lok trial.
- Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) rose 5.76 percent to close at $87.25. Meta Financial reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.19 per share. FBR Capital upgraded Meta Financial from Neutral to Buy.
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) gained 5.4 percent to close at $41.43 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday.
Losers
- Connecture Inc (OTC: CNXR) shares fell 35.68 percent to close at $0.180 on Tuesday.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares dipped 28.87 percent to close at $0.320. Robbins Arroyo LLP disclosed that a class action complaint was filed against Diana Containerships.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) declined 23.71 percent to close at $12.52 as the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter lowered its 2017 forecast.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) shares fell 21.78 percent to close at $11.53 as the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter lowered its 2017 forecast.
- Lombard Medical Inc (NASDAQ: EVAR) shares tumbled 21.64 percent to close at $0.297. Lombard Medical reported first 6 months sales of $2.7 million. The company expects Q4 sales of $1.9 million to $2.1 million and FY18 sales of $10 million to $12 million.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) dropped 21.54 percent to close at $4.59 on weak Q3 results.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares declined 20.25 percent to close at $13.00 as the company posted downbeat quarterly revenue. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Nautilus from Buy to Hold.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) shares dropped 15.81 percent to close at $2.13.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) shares fell 15.69 percent to close at $13.22. Oxford Immunotec reported a Q3 loss of $0.70 per share on revenue of $30.429 million and narrowed its FY17 sales forecast.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) dipped 15.66 percent to close at $32.72 on Tuesday as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) shares fell 13.84 percent to close at $13.94. Chicago Bridge reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
- Cartesian Inc (NASDAQ: CRTN) dropped 13.84 percent to close at $0.500 on Tuesday.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 13.67 percent to close at $19.90 following a report that 46 states will expand a suit related to price-fixing allegations by generic drugmakers.
- Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ: WLB) declined 12.81 percent to close at $1.74. Westmoreland reported a Q3 loss of $1.03 per share on revenue of $358 million.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) tumbled 11.48 percent to close at $30.78. Lumber Liquidators reported a Q3 loss of $18.9 million on revenue of $257.2 million.
- Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares dropped 10.34 percent to close at $1.30. InVivo Therapeutics reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.19 per share.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares declined 9.53 percent to close at $84.72. Advanced Energy Industries reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share on revenue of $176.6 million.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) shares dropped 9.37 percent to close at $14.12. Southeastern Asset Management reported a 10.2 percent stake in Mattel.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) fell 8.75 percent to close at $44.51. Fresh Del Monte Produce reported Q3 earnings of $0.24 per share on revenue of $952.7 million.
- Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) fell 6.81 percent to close at $28.86. Omega Healthcare Investors reported a Q3 loss of $0.67 per share. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare from Buy to Hold.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares fell 6.68 percent to close at $51.01. Apple could drop Qualcomm chips in upcoming iPhones, Reuters reported.
