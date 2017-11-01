Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 4:41am   Comments
  • Data on motor vehicle sales for October will be released today.
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for October will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
  • The manufacturing PMI for October is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on Construction spending for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

