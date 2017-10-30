Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2017 4:59am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2017
Related EIX
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2017
Related L
Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
8 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.46 billion after the closing bell. Mondelez shares slipped 0.56 percent to close at $40.68 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) to post quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion before the opening bell. Roper Technologies shares declined 0.04 percent to close at $257.57 on Friday.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) disclosed that it has withdrawn KEYTRUDA European application. Merck shares dropped 6.06 percent to close at $58.24 on Friday.
  • After the closing bell, Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. Sanmina shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $39.05 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts are expecting Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $701.12 million in the latest quarter. Stifel Financial will release earnings after the markets close. Stifel Financial shares gained 0.25 percent to close at $51.99 on Friday.
  • Enzymotec Ltd (NASDAQ: ENZY) agreed to be acquired by Frutarom for $11.90 per share in cash. Enzymotec shares gained 4.17 percent to close at $11.25 on Friday.
  • Before the markets open, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share. Loews shares dropped 0.85 percent to close at $47.95 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE: EIX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion after the closing bell. Edison shares gained 0.93 percent to close at $79.47 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EIX + ENZY)

Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on EIX

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.