8 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.46 billion after the closing bell. Mondelez shares slipped 0.56 percent to close at $40.68 on Friday.

Analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) to post quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion before the opening bell. Roper Technologies shares declined 0.04 percent to close at $257.57 on Friday.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) disclosed that it has withdrawn KEYTRUDA European application. Merck shares dropped 6.06 percent to close at $58.24 on Friday.

After the closing bell, Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. Sanmina shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $39.05 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Analysts are expecting Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) to have earned $0.83 per share on revenue of $701.12 million in the latest quarter. Stifel Financial will release earnings after the markets close. Stifel Financial shares gained 0.25 percent to close at $51.99 on Friday.

Enzymotec Ltd (NASDAQ: ENZY) agreed to be acquired by Frutarom for $11.90 per share in cash. Enzymotec shares gained 4.17 percent to close at $11.25 on Friday.

Before the markets open, Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share. Loews shares dropped 0.85 percent to close at $47.95 on Friday.

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE: EIX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion after the closing bell. Edison shares gained 0.93 percent to close at $79.47 on Friday.

