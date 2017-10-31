Market Overview

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For October 31
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 31, 2017 8:04am   Comments
On Tuesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing earnings from Mastercard, Under Armour, and Pfoizer, among others.

Plus we're joined by Nic Chahine, an options expert and the author of Create Income With Options Spreads.

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

