Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 4:26am   Comments
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • The employment cost index for the third quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for October will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

