Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
- The employment cost index for the third quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for October will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
