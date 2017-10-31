Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $16.14 billion.
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $13.19 billion.
- Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $15.08 billion.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.
- Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE: ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $11.18 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.
- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.99 million.
- Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) is estimated to report earnings for its latest quarter.
- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $652.01 million.
- Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $440.74 million.
- American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $745.42 million.
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
- William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $485.66 million.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $550.65 million.
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.97 billion.
- Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $17.56 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
- American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $844.50 million.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $449.10 million.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $428.97 million.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $527.64 million.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
