The legal cannabis industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, and jobs continue to pop up like crazy, creating opportunities of all kinds. This is an industry that loves the Wall Street executive as much as it loves the underdog or unlikely success candidate. However, many applicants are going at it the wrong way.

Like Micah Tapman, managing director and partner of CanopyBoulder, a seed-stage investment program and mentorship-driven business accelerator for startups in the cannabis industry, told Benzinga: success is all about authentic relationships.

In an attempt to help job seekers find a weed job, Paragon, a platform that matches employers with candidates, will be hosting a Cannabis Career Fair at the Hitman Coffee Shop in Los Angeles. Over three days, numerous cannabis industry entrepreneurs and thought leaders will help attendees ramp up their skills in résumé building and job interviews.

On the third day, Paragon will host a job fair with companies like Biscotti, Connected Belmont Shores, Cookies OC, Papa and Barkley, MedMen, Pura Vida Health, Yobi, Rosin Tech, BSE, Mezz Brands and more.

“There aren’t a lot of educational and professional networking events out there, other than these $500 conferences that only rich people can afford, so we started doing our "Blunt Talk" events, which are based on the TED talks concept,” Paragon’s cofounder and CEO Sam Zartoshty told Benzinga.

“Our idea is to teach attendees that at job fairs or networking events, the best way to build a relationship with an employer is to actually build a relationship with an employer. A lot of people don’t understand how busy business owners really are, so they just leave résumés and rarely get jobs. So, we want to touch on networking in general and how to use relationships to get jobs or referrals,” Zartoshty said.

“Almost anyone you meet in the cannabis industry is really friendly and open to helping others, as long as you show genuine interest."

