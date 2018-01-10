Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Albemarle, Best Buy, Marvell, And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2018 7:40am   Comments
Marvell Technology Can Go To $30 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/9/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) isn't done going higher. He still thinks the lithium story is big.

Cramer wouldn't increase a position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC), but he doesn't think there is anything wrong with the stock. He likes it, but he advised his viewer to be careful because it has already traded higher.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) is expensive and it doesn't pay a big dividend, said Cramer. He would exit a long position in the name.

Instead of Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN), Cramer would rather buy Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).

Cramer likes Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) and he thinks that it's a good stock.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) is fine, but Cramer would rather buy Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) and American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP).

Cramer would buy Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW). He thinks downgrades of the stock are annoying.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) isn't done going higher, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is going to $30.

