On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is cheap. He would start buying the stock.

Cramer likes BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT). He thinks it's a good stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) jumped 375 percent and it's too late to buy it now, believes Cramer. He can't recommend it at its current price level.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) should buy Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), said Cramer. He is a buyer of both stocks.

Cramer likes TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and he thinks it's going to get business from the Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) breach. He thinks TransUnion is a good company.

There are better stocks out there than Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR), thinks Cramer. He would rather be in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Cramer is a buyer of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY). He thinks the pull back is just profit taking.

Cramer doesn't like what Goldman Sachs had to say about Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI). He thinks there are some concerns with the company.

