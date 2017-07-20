Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On GameStop, Pfizer And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 7:34am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he doesn't want to buy GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). He would rather own Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Cramer would like to see a new product or an acquisition by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). He thinks a long position in the name wouldn't hurt a portfolio.

Instead of buying Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH), Cramer would rather own a high quality biotech name like Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN).

Cramer wouldn't buy Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU). He's concerned because Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) traded lower after the earnings results. He would buy some of the majors that have already pulled back.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shouldn't be bought, thinks Cramer. He sees it as too speculative.

Cramer is a buyer of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY). He thinks it could jump to $17.

Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) doesn't have a problem with its product. Its problem is the recent raid by Israeli SEC.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported on Thursday that the pipe sales are down and Cramer doesn't want to be involved with Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA). He wants to wait and see what what Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) going to report before he decides if there is a hope for infrastructure.

