8 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 10, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
8 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) 12:36 P.M. - Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors mentioned adding shares of Starbux, after which the stock slid 0.04%. Hightower last reported position in Starbux stood at 1,319,942 total shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) - Link mentioned adding more Walgreens to its portfolio, shares then climbed 0.65%. Hightower last reported position in Walgreens stood at 1,391,591 total shares.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Link mentioned adding more of the recession-resilient stock to its portfolio, signaling a defensive position. Hightower last reported position in Target stood at 489,281 total shares.

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) - Link mentioned adding more Accenture to its portfolio, shares then moved 0.80% higher. Hightower last reported position in Accenture stood at 434,362 total shares.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) 12:37 P.M. - Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management mentioned adding to its Amazon position, shares crept 0.07% higher following Brown’s commentary. Ritholtz last reported position in Amazon stood at 4,421 total shares.

A O Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) - Brown mentioned purchasing shares of A O Smith, the stock steadily climbed 0.80% after mention.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) - The panel discussed Cathie Wood’s recent purchase of 158,187 shares in General Motors, after which shares pushed 0.73% higher on volume.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) 12:41 P.M. - Jon Najarian of Market Rebellion mentioned having a position in Tesla, after which the stock moved 0.44% higher.

Unusual activity:
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC)
JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD)

Final Trades:
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

