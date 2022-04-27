8 Stocks Moved By Traders On Wednesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) 12:12 p.m. - Pete Najarian mentioned owning Facebook while criticizing CEO Mark Zuckerberg, shares moved 0.19% higher during the show.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 12:18 p.m. - “Farmer,” Jim Lebenthal said Boeing’s paltry quarterly earnings may be the worst he’s ever seen but is staying long on the stock, shares initially climbed 1.77%.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) 12:25 p.m. - Jim Cramer said his charitable trust bought 50 shares of Disney, the stock moved 0.28% higher over the course of the show.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) 12:33 p.m. - The stock fell 0.10% following Najarian’s mention of unusual options activity.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) 12:34 p.m. - The stock gained 0.23% after Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Valero.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) 12:37 p.m. - Cramer said his charitable trust recently added Devon to its portfolio. Shares climbed 0.52% over the course of the show.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) 12:48 p.m. - Najarian said he owns calls in GM, after which shares crept 0.23% higher.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) 12:53 p.m. - Shares inched 0.04% higher after Lebenthal mentioned having a position in Qualcomm.

Final Trades:

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP)