RNC Genter Capital CEO Likes Tech, Health Care, Financials In Volatile Market

Dan Genter, the CEO of RNC Genter Capital Management, spoke on CNBC's "The Exchange" about stocks he likes in the current trading environment.

He is not participating in the bond offering of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). It's a U.S. entity and it is going to have to weather the storm on its own, Genter said. He thinks that there are better opportunities out there.

Genter sees these opportunities in the tech space, health care and financials. He explained the world was not prepared for the new abnormal of working from home, so investments in infrastructure are going to be necessary.

He sees Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) as a major part of these investments. Genter also likes Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a major networking company, and Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), a fiber optic cables provider. With Broadcom and Cisco, investors also get a nice dividend yield while they are waiting, he said.

In the health care space, Genter likes Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN).

He is not concerned about dividend cuts in the financial sector because of the $2-trillion bailout package. Genter said banks are going to be very active in providing SBA loans, which will make them a part of the solution and not a part of the problem.

He likes JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) in the sector. Genter also said the Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) dividend is safe.