Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Advises His Viewers On GW Pharma, Enphase And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Advises His Viewers On GW Pharma, Enphase And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is a long-term hold.

Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) is in the penalty box for Cramer because it hasn't delivered.

Cramer wouldn't buy the energy stocks. Investors who want to buy them because of dividend should take a closer look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) because it has very stable cash flows.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is up a great deal and it would be reckless to enter at a current price level, thinks Cramer.

Instead of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG), Cramer would rather buy Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT).

Cramer thinks Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is a very good speculative stock. He likes it.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is a very inexpensive stock, said Cramer. He prefers Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is making a move, but Cramer prefers Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Cramer isn't a buyer of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT).

In the airlines sector, Cramer would pick United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) over JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRN + AAL)

Ulta, American Air And More 'Fast Money' Picks For Dec. 6
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These December PDUFA Dates
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Analysts Debate If GameStop Can Power Back Up