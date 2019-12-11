Cramer Advises His Viewers On GW Pharma, Enphase And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is a long-term hold.

Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) is in the penalty box for Cramer because it hasn't delivered.

Cramer wouldn't buy the energy stocks. Investors who want to buy them because of dividend should take a closer look at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) because it has very stable cash flows.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is up a great deal and it would be reckless to enter at a current price level, thinks Cramer.

Instead of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG), Cramer would rather buy Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT).

Cramer thinks Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is a very good speculative stock. He likes it.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) is a very inexpensive stock, said Cramer. He prefers Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is making a move, but Cramer prefers Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Cramer isn't a buyer of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT).

In the airlines sector, Cramer would pick United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) over JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU).