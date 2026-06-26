Why Is Sandisk Stock Falling Friday?

The broader market also weighed on sentiment, with Nasdaq futures down 1.04% and S&P 500 futures off 0.44%.

With no new company-specific news from SanDisk on Friday, traders appeared to lock in gains as risk appetite cooled across high-beta technology stocks. The weaker futures market also encouraged investors to trim positions after the stock’s sharp advance over the past year.

Technical Analysis

Friday’s decline has not changed SanDisk’s longer-term uptrend.

The stock continues to trade above its 20-day, 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. That bullish alignment suggests buyers remain in control despite the latest pullback.

Momentum also remains constructive. The MACD indicator is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, suggesting bullish momentum is still intact.

However, the stock entered overbought territory on the Relative Strength Index earlier this month. That makes short-term profit-taking more likely when broader market sentiment weakens.

The 20-day moving average near $1,874 could serve as the first important support level. On the upside, resistance remains near the recent 52-week high of about $2,354.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Wall Street expects SanDisk to report second-quarter results on Aug. 13.

Analysts project earnings of $33.34 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion, compared with earnings of 29 cents per share and revenue of $1.90 billion a year earlier.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating. Recent analyst actions include:

Citigroup reiterated Buy and raised its price forecast to $2,500 on June 25.

reiterated Buy and raised its price forecast to $2,500 on June 25. Mizuho maintained Outperform and lifted its price forecast to $2,200 on June 8.

maintained Outperform and lifted its price forecast to $2,200 on June 8. Bank of America Securities reiterated Buy and increased its price forecast to $2,100 on June 8.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

SanDisk has a Momentum score of 99.95, reflecting its strong relative performance over the past year. Its Value score is just 4.28, indicating the shares trade at a premium valuation.

That combination suggests investors continue to favor the stock for its growth potential rather than its valuation, making pullbacks sensitive to shifts in market sentiment.

ETF Exposure

SanDisk is a meaningful holding in several exchange-traded funds, including:

Large inflows or outflows in these funds can create additional buying or selling pressure for the stock.

Price Action

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were down 4.71% at $2225.00 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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