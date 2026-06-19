AI Revolution’s Top Bottleneck Is A 1970s Commodity

The future of artificial intelligence looks less like a purely software story and more like a test of the physical economy.

Training large models and running hyperscale data centers are pushing the limits of electricity demand, driving utilities and tech companies to a single power source that can meet it without energy emissions – nuclear.

Unveiling the Bottleneck

That shift is repositioning uranium back at the center of energy markets. However, according to industry estimates by analyst Justin Huhn, the global mine output of about 175 million pounds still trails the demand of about 200 million pounds.

The real pressure point is not just ore in the ground. It is conversion, enrichment, and especially high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, the fuel needed for advanced reactors.

"HALEU enrichment is the single tightest knot in the chain," Huhn said in a recent interview. "The actual demand for uranium late decade into the early 2030s is going to be coming directly out of the ground."

That bottleneck is forcing capital to move. Urenco recently said it will spend billions to add nearly 50% to the capacity of its New Mexico enrichment plant, with construction starting in 2029 and first low-enriched uranium production in 2032.

Nuclear on the Books

Nuclear power offers continuous baseload power, and existing reactors are increasingly being life-extended to 60 years and, in many cases, 80 years.

"These companies are actually serious about having nuclear, for lack of a better word, on their books," Huhn noted.

The same software revolution that lifted chips and cloud stocks is now being used to find the raw material that could power the next wave of computing.