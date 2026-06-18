Energy Fuels stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s behind UUUU gains?

The Financing

The conditional commitment, subject to further due diligence, finalization of agreements, and customary closing conditions, would provide Energy Fuels with a 20-year loan from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital to support two key initiatives: the planned expansion of critical minerals processing capabilities at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, and the construction of a planned rare earth metals and alloy facility in the United States.

The financing also comes ahead of the planned acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials Limited, which would add rare earth metal and alloy-making expertise and facilities in South Korea — giving Energy Fuels capabilities across multiple links in the critical materials value chain.

“Recent events have underscored the urgency of building durable, transparent and allied supply chains for critical materials,” said Ross Bhappu, President and CEO. “Energy Fuels is strategically positioned to lead that objective.”

Energy Fuels Shares Soar

UUUU Price Action: At the time of publication, Energy Fuels shares are trading 16.67% higher at $17.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.