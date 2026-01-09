Apple CEO Tim Cook Could Buy 92,984 iPhone 17s With His 2025 Compensation

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook was one of the highest-paid executives in 2024. The CEO saw a slight dip in his 2025 compensation, but still took home an impressive pay package despite Apple stock trailing several leading market indexes for the year.

Tim Cook's 2025 Salary and Pay Compensation

Cook, who has been CEO of Apple since 2011 when he took over for co-founder Steve Jobs, has helped usher Apple into a new era of growth and taken Apple stock to new milestones.

A new filing from Apple reveals how much Cook was paid in 2025 for his efforts. Here's the breakdown:

Salary: $3,000,000

Stock Awards: $57,535,293

Non-Equity Incentives: $12,000,000

Other Compensation: $1,759,518

Total Compensation: $74,294,811

Cook's salary remained at $3 million and the non-equity incentives were the same in 2025 and 2024. The stock awards dipped slightly from $58,088,946 in 2024, while other compensation rose. In total, Cook took home slightly less than the $74,609,802 he did in 2024.

While not all companies have shared their CEO compensation data, Cook could once again be one of the highest-paid executives based on total compensation. Cook ranked fifth in total pay for 2024 based on data previously available.

The iPhone 17 debuted in September 2025 and was a key storyline for Apple in the year and likely will be in 2026 as well. The smartphone was priced at $799.

While he needs only one smartphone, investors may be surprised to learn that Cook could buy 92,984 iPhone 17s with his 2025 compensation. That's certainly a lot of iPhones.

Apple Stock Underperforms In 2025, What's Next?

Cook's high compensation comes as Apple stock reached new all-time highs in 2025, but some investors may be left wanting more and dissatisfied with the results from the leading technology company.

Apple stock was up 11.5% in 2025, trailing the 16.6% gain of the S&P 500 and the 20.4% gain of the Nasdaq 100. Among the seven Magnificent 7 stocks, Apple ranked fourth.

The underperformance came despite Apple setting several company records in the fourth quarter, which was reported in October. The good news for Apple investors is that Cook has predicted that more records are coming.

“We are incredibly excited about the strength we’re seeing across our products and services, and we expect the December quarter’s revenue to be the best ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone,” Cook said of the upcoming first quarter results.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Kevin Parekh helped quantify what Cook meant when he said the first quarter could set records.

“From today we expect our December quarter total company revenue to grow by 10% to 12% year-over-year, which would be our best quarter ever,” Parekh said.

Apple reported revenue of $124.30 billion in last year’s first quarter, a new company record at the time. The estimated 10% to 12% growth would make this year’s first quarter revenue total $136.73 billion to $139.22 billion.

Parekh said the first quarter would also be “our best iPhone quarter ever,” with iPhone revenue expected to grow “double digits” year over year.

iPhone revenue was $69.14 billion in last year’s first quarter. Based on a 10% growth rate, the total would hit $76.06 billion or more in this year’s first quarter.

For comparison, Apple just reported fourth-quarter iPhone revenue of $49.02 billion.

Based on comments from Apple executives, the company’s first quarter could see multiple records fall once again.

While Apple underperformed in 2025, betting against Cook may prove a difficult task. Apple stock is up a staggering 1,829.1% since Cook took over as the CEO of the company in August 2011.

Photo: DFree on Shutterstock.com