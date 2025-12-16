Tesla On Top? Kobeissi Letter Says EV Giant On Track For $1.5 Trillion Valuation Amid SpaceX IPO: 'Elon Musk Has Done It Again'

The Kobeissi Letter has shared that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) could further bolster its presence as the largest automaker in the world.

Tesla Hit Highest Valuation Since April's Low

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, the Kobeissi Letter shared that Tesla had added over $850 billion in value since April 2025. "Innovation is winning," it said in the post. "This makes Tesla $1.5 trillion company," the Kobeissi letter said. It also added that “Elon Musk has done it again.”

According to Benzinga Pro data, the EV giant's stock jumped 3.56% to $475.31 at market close on Monday. However, it declined 1.20% to $469.60 during the after-hours session.

Tesla's Market Capitalization, Elon Musk's Pay Package

According to the latest figures, the EV giant's current market capitalization stands at over $1.58 trillion, putting it well ahead of rivals like Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) as well as Chinese companies like BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) and Xiaomi Corp. (OTC:XIACF) (OTC:XIACY) .

Tesla's valuation figures could also be a boost for CEO Elon Musk, whose newly approved trillion-dollar pay package compensates the billionaire as Tesla hits certain milestones outlined by the Board, including valuation, Robotaxi deployments, etc.

As the EV giant hits record highs, the probability of Musk receiving compensation strengthens. It's worth noting that the CEO could still pocket billions of dollars even if Tesla fails to hit all of the goals stipulated in the package.

Tesla's Falling Sales, Unsupervised FSD Deployments

Despite the boost in value, Tesla's sales are lackluster in the U.S., where the figures indicated a 23% decline during November amid regulatory headwinds and falling EV demand.

Despite the decline, Tesla's overall market share in the sector crossed more than 55%, which could also be attributed to legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) scaling back all-electric efforts.

On the other hand, Tesla's self-driving efforts could finally pay off as a Model Y Robotaxi was recently spotted testing without any occupants in Austin. Musk later confirmed that driverless operations were being tested, in line with the CEO's target of deploying driverless taxis in the city by the end of the year.

SpaceX IPO, Starlink Expansion

Meanwhile, Musk's commercial space flight company, SpaceX, is also gearing up for its IPO next year, with recent reports suggesting that a $1.5 trillion valuation for the company wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities.

SpaceX also recently received approval to build a new launch complex in Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The company is also eyeing a possible mobile carrier future for its satellite internet service provider Starlink, according to a recent trademark filing. The company is also targeting orbital datacenters for AI, which Musk says could be a cost-effective solution when compared to ground-based datacenters on Earth.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock