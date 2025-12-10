Elon Musk Weighs In On $1.5 Trillion SpaceX IPO Speculation That Could Dwarf Tesla

On Wednesday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , SpaceX and xAI CEO Elon Musk sparked speculation after he responded to a journalist's post suggesting that the rocket company is preparing to launch an initial public offering.

Musk Hints At Historic IPO For Rocket Maker

This development came after Ars Technica journalist Eric Berger took to X and shared an article and said, "Here’s why I think SpaceX is going public soon."

Replying to his post, Musk said, "As usual, Eric is accurate."

SpaceX Could Raise Over $30 Billion

Earlier this week, it was reported that SpaceX may pursue an IPO that could raise more than $30 billion, potentially surpassing the $29 billion record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019.

If the projected $1.5 trillion valuation holds, SpaceX would rank among the most valuable companies in the world and exceed Tesla's current market value of $1.41 trillion.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Over the weekend, Musk refuted claims that SpaceX is raising new capital at an $800 billion valuation. However, he did not directly address the potential 2026 IPO timeline.

