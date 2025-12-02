Elon Musk Says 'Thank You' As SpaceX Wins Approval For New Starship Launch Complex At Cape Canaveral

Commercial space flight company SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk, announced it has received approval for a new launch complex in Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch Complex 37 For Starship Rocket

Sharing the update on social media platform X on Monday, the company said that it has received official approval to "develop Space Launch Complex-37 for Starship operations," adding that it will help the Starship rocket "be ready to support America's national security and Artemis goals."

SpaceX shared that the construction for the launch site has begun, but did not provide a timeline for its completion. The company added that the launch complex brings it closer to enabling "airport-like operations."

Musk also quoted the post on X on Monday, sharing his thoughts by congratulating the SpaceX team. "Thank you @USSpaceForce!" Musk said in the post.

Elon Musk's Orbital Datacenter Ambitions

The news comes amid Musk's doubling down of his ambitions to put solar-powered AI datacenter satellites into orbit. The billionaire shared that it was crucial to put the satellites in space if humanity wanted to “harness a non-trivial amount of the energy of the sun,” adding that the future “needs to be” solar-powered AI satellites.

Musk earlier shared that datacenters in Orbit would prove to be far more cost-effective than their ground-based counterparts on Earth.

Musk's ambitions have been shared by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, who is also backing a new startup dubbed Project Prometheus, which focuses on AI applications in the automotive, aerospace and scientific research sectors.

Starship's 300 GW Capacity

Starship is a crucial aspect of Musk's plans to put datacenters in space, as the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO recently shared that the rocket could "deliver around 300 GW per year of solar-powered AI satellites to orbit," but conceded that chip production could be a major "piece of the puzzle to be solved."

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock