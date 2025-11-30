Elon Musk Doubles Down On Solar-Powered AI Satellites, Predicts 'Convergence' Between Tesla, SpaceX, xAI — 'Tesla Is The World Leader In…'

Billionaire Elon Musk has doubled down on his ambition of putting solar-powered AI datacenter satellites in orbit.

Speaking to Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath in a podcast appearance on Sunday, Musk shared that there was an increasing "convergence" between Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , SpaceX and xAI.

Musk shared that solar-powered AI satellites in deep space were crucial to "harness a non-trivial amount of the energy of the sun." He added that the future "needs to be" solar-powered AI satellites.

Musk added that this was a "confluence of Tesla expertise and SpaceX expertise," also touting xAI on the artificial intelligence front. Musk also shared that "Tesla is the world leader in real-world AI," reiterating the EV giant's progress with self-driving.

Tesla has recently garnered praise for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system from experts, including Ross Gerber of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, as well as Tesla's former AI lead Andrej Karpathy, who has compared the tech to being on a magnetic levitation train.

Tesla has also been eyeing an expansion into Europe for the technology, with the Dutch regulator RDW (Netherlands Vehicle Authority) confirming a 2026 timeline for the FSD program in the region, but warned that it could be subject to change.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s sales have continued to decline in Europe, with the EV giant reporting 6,964 new registrations during October in the region, which illustrated a 48.5% YoY decline from the same period last year.

He also shared that Tesla plans to kick off scale production of the Optimus humanoid robot next summer in 2026. "I think everyone's gonna want their own personal C-3PO, R2-D2," Musk said.

Musk earlier shared that Tesla's Optimus robot could prove to be a great asset for Japan, which is grappling with labor shortages. He had also said that the robot would be an "infinite money glitch," because it "can operate 24/7."

Elsewhere, SpaceX-backed Starlink recently announced an agreement with Ukrainian Telecom giant Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV) , which would see the company offer direct-to-cell technology to Kyivstar’s customers. The companies said that they have been collaborating on tests for the technology over the past year.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.84% to $430.17 at market close on Friday. It also recorded a slight surge of 0.01% to $430.20 in the after-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

