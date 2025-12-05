Elon Musk's Starlink Eyes Cell Carrier Future With New Trademark Filing

Elon Musk's satellite internet service provider, Starlink, recently filed a trademark, hinting at the SpaceX subsidiary's possible mobile network carrier plans in the future.

SpaceX Files For New ‘Starlink Mobile' Trademark

The commercial space flight company filed for a new trademark with the USPTO back in October, the filing showed on Thursday. The mark, "STARLINK MOBILE," would be used for "two-way real-time transmission of voice, audio, video and data by means of wireless telecommunications devices and satellite networks," the filing states. It also states that the mark would also apply to "cellular personal communication services."

Elon Musk's Starlink Cellphone Carrier Hints, T-Mobile Deal

The news comes as Musk had hinted back in September that SpaceX could potentially buy cellphone carriers in the future, adding that the company was also building satellites designed for smartphone connectivity. He had also hinted at Starlink-enabled smartphones.

The company also earlier signed a deal with T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to offer direct-to-cell technology to the carrier's subscribers. The partnership will enable continuous video calls, messaging and data services for the customers via Starlink.

EchoStar Spectrum, Kyivstar Deal

Meanwhile, the company also signed a spectrum deal with EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) worth $2.6 billion after it had acquired AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses in a deal worth $17 billion. The new deal would see satellite internet provider HughesNet, owned by EchoStar, refer its customers to SpaceX.

SpaceX also signed a deal with Ukrainian Telecom giant Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV) to offer its direct-to-cell technology, in what was a first for the technology to be offered across two markets, and also makes Kyivstar the first in Europe to offer direct-to-device satellite connectivity to users.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock