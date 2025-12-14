Driverless Tesla Model Y Robotaxi Spotted In Austin — Elon Musk Says 'Testing Is Underway' Amid Autonomous Driving Push

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's claims about driverless Robotaxis in Austin by the end of the year could finally come to fruition.

Testing Underway, Says Elon Musk

On Sunday, user Doge Designer shared a video on the social media platform X, showcasing a Tesla Model Y, which appears to be driving autonomously with no passengers or safety operators on board.

Responding to the post, Musk reaffirmed the EV giant's goal for driverless Robotaxi operations. "Testing is underway with no occupants in the car," the billionaire said.

It's worth noting that Musk has touted driverless operations for Tesla's Robotaxis in Austin by the end of the year on multiple occasions. The development could also give Tesla a boost in the domestic Robotaxi sector, currently dominated by Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo, which recently reached the 14 million paid robotaxi rides milestone for the year.

Gene Munster's Predictions

Investor Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management recently predicted that Tesla would begin driverless Robotaxi operations in 5 major cities next year, as well as sharing that Waymo would reach over 1 million weekly Robotaxi rides in 2026.

Waymo hit the 450,000 weekly rides mark this year, according to an investor note, putting it ahead of its rivals in the Robotaxi race. Waymo's progress was also hailed by investor Ross Gerber, co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki.

Price Action: TSLA surged 2.70% to $458.96 at Market close on Friday, but declined 0.60% to $456.22 during the After-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

