Elon Musk A Trillionaire? A SpaceX IPO Might Put Him Shockingly Close

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, worth an estimated $465 billion. His wealth could more than double and reach nearly $1 trillion if SpaceX completes a planned IPO next year.

SpaceX IPO Could Rocket Musk’s Wealth In 2026

Musk appeared to confirm reports of a potential SpaceX IPO in 2026 with a post on social media this week.

The latest report sees SpaceX raising over $30 billion at a $1.5 trillion valuation in the largest stock market debut ever.

A SpaceX IPO could provide investors with an opportunity to invest in the space company and its future endeavors, and would also allow for more accurate calculations of Musk's wealth.

Currently valued at $465 billion, Musk's wealth is heavily tied to his stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with estimates for his stakes in privately held companies like SpaceX, Neaurlink, xAI and more.

Bloomberg assigns a value of $136 billion to Musk's 42% stake in SpaceX. A $1.5 trillion value for SpaceX with an IPO would take Musk's stake in the company to a new value of around $625 billion, more than he is worth today.

Including his stake in Tesla and other sources of wealth, Bloomberg estimates Musk would be worth $952 billion.

Tesla recently approved a new pay package for Musk that could add nearly $1 trillion to his wealth over time if he reaches significant milestones for the electric vehicle company.

Demand for a SpaceX IPO could be huge from retail traders, and valuations for Tesla and xAI could continue to rise, making Musk’s becoming the first trillionaire a matter of when, not if.

Prediction markets show a strong likelihood that Musk will be the first trillionaire. On Kalshi, a market for who will be the first trillionaire shows the following:

Elon Musk : 66%

: 66% Mark Zuckerberg : 10%

: 10% Larry Page : 7%

: 7% Larry Ellison : 6%

: 6% Jensen Huang: 6%

A Kalshi market for when Elon Musk will become a trillionaire shows the following:

Before 2026: 2%

Before 2027: 33%

Before 2028: 60%

Before 2029: 50%

Before 2030: 50%

The prediction market shows around a third of people predicting Musk will become a trillionaire next year, with more than 50% predicting it will happen before 2028.

Musk's Wealth Over Time

Musk became the world's richest person in January 2021 and has held the title many times over the last five years, with some periods also seeing him fall from the top spot.

In 2022, Musk earned a Guinness World Record for the biggest drop in wealth, losing an estimated $200 billion as Tesla shares fell.

With Tesla stock soaring in late 2024, Musk became the first person to ever hit the $400 billion wealth figure.

Tesla shares are up 17.4% year-to-date in 2025, which has helped Musk's wealth increase $32.6 billion on the year.

Musk's wealth has been closely tied to Tesla’s value. A potential SpaceX IPO could better value Musk's assets and see him top the wealth chart by a significant amount.

