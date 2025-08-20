CoreWeave Stock Is Rising After Hours: Here's Why

CoreWeave Inc CRWV shares are rising in Wednesday’s after-hours session after Jane Street took a passive stake in the company.

What To Know: U.S. trading giant Jane Street purchased approximately 19.95 million shares of CoreWeave as of Aug. 13, representing a 5.4% stake in the company, according to regulatory filings.

The news comes with CoreWeave shares well off 52-week highs of $187, per Benzinga Pro data. The stock has been trending lower since late June, following a strong run earlier in the year on the heels of the company's March IPO.

CoreWeave reported mixed results for the second quarter last week with revenue of $1.21 billion beating estimates of $1.08 billion, but a quarterly loss of 27 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 17 cents per share.

Following CoreWeave's second-quarter results, multiple analysts maintained neutral ratings, suggesting shares may be fully valued despite pulling back in recent weeks.

CoreWeave provides access to Nvidia GPUs for large technology and AI-focused companies.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were up 1.62% in after-hours on Wednesday, trading at $93.03 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

