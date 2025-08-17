Apple's Vision Pro Struggles To Gain Traction Amid Slow Release Of Immersive Video

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly grappling with the slow uptake of its Vision Pro headset, attributed to its high price tag and lack of compelling features.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest "Power On” report revealed that the tech behemoth has been sluggish in rolling out immersive video content, leaving Vision Pro users with a dearth of content to engage with.

Despite enhancements to its operating system and the introduction of new apps, the device remains a niche product, with sales reportedly falling short of 1 million units in the US since its debut a year and a half ago.

During the last earnings call, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, acknowledged the Vision Pro as an “area we really believe in” but did not hint at any immediate plans for significant improvements. The forthcoming version of the device, slated for release later this year, will primarily boast a faster chip.

A more substantial upgrade, including a cheaper and lighter model, is anticipated for 2027. However, the delay sparks fears that the product category might become obsolete by then, considering the swift pace of technological advancements.

The success of Vision Pro largely hinges on its ability to captivate consumers with unique capabilities.

While it excels in displaying 3D video and photos, serving as a virtual computer monitor, and playing immersive programming, the demand for these features remains lukewarm.

Despite the potential of immersive video as a key selling point, Apple has been slow-footed in releasing content in this format, leaving users with limited options.

The company’s cautious approach to content release is reportedly due to the high costs involved and the device’s sluggish sales.

While third-party content could offer a lifeline, Apple’s hesitance to release content for its own device raises questions about third-party willingness to bridge the gap.

