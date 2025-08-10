Apple's New Siri Voice-Control Feature Could Revolutionize User Experience

In a move that could redefine the way users interact with their iPhones, Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly developing an enhanced version of App Intents for Siri.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest “Power On" report revealed that the new feature will enable users to control their apps solely with their voice. This could encompass tasks such as locating specific photos, editing and sending them, commenting on Instagram posts, or even logging into services without the need to touch the screen.

The forthcoming App Intents feature is anticipated to be a game-changer, bringing to fruition the vision Siri promised nearly 15 years ago. It is also integral to Apple’s future hardware developments, including a smart display set for next year and a tabletop robot thereafter.

Despite its potential, the development of this feature has encountered some hurdles. Engineers are reportedly grappling with ensuring the system is compatible with a sufficient number of apps and can accurately handle high-stakes scenarios, such as those in health or banking apps.

Apple intends to launch the feature alongside a broader Siri infrastructure overhaul in the spring and plans to heavily market it.

However, despite some internal apprehensions, testing is currently being conducted with select third-party apps, including Uber, AllTrails, Threads, Temu, Amazon, YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and even a few games, in addition to Apple’s own apps.

The introduction of the new Siri voice-control feature underscores Apple’s commitment to enhancing user experience and staying ahead in the competitive tech landscape.

This development could potentially revolutionize the way users interact with their devices, making them more accessible and user-friendly. However, the challenges faced in its development highlight the complexities involved in integrating voice-control features across various apps and ensuring their accuracy, particularly in high-stakes scenarios.

This development is a testament to Apple’s innovative spirit and its relentless pursuit of technological advancement.

