Does Jensen Huang Check Nvidia Stock Price Daily?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang announced new details of the company's roadmap at a keynote this week.

The announcement and future roadmap items could help send Nvidia stock higher and Huang might not know for days, weeks or months at a time.

Humble Huang: While the wealth of Huang has soared in 2024 and 2025 alongside the soaring stock price of Nvidia, the CEO and co-founder wouldn't know it on most days.

That’s because Huang sometimes doesn’t even look at the Nvidia stock price.

“Not every day, sometimes I’ll look at the end of the day,” Huang revealed on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” last year when asked about whether he looks at his company’s stock price every day.

Huang was also asked if looking at Nvidia’s stock price impacts how good or bad he feels.

“No,” Huang quickly answered.

During the unscheduled appearance on CNBC, the anchors called Nvidia “arguably the most successful company in America today,” referencing the company’s rising market capitalization.

Nvidia became a $1 trillion company in May 2023 based on market capitalization, joining a limited number of public companies to hit the milestone.

It took the company less than nine months to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization after passing the $1 trillion milestone. Nvidia took even less time to go from $2 trillion to $3 trillion, hitting the milestone in 96 days and setting a new record for the short time between the two milestones.

Nvidia briefly became the world’s most valuable public company in 2024, passing Apple and Microsoft. With a current market capitalization of $3.295 trillion, Nvidia ranks second, trailing only Microsoft.

Huang brushed off the notion that Nvidia’s rising market capitalization was an overnight success.

“32 years,” Huang said when the anchors discussed the milestones hit by Nvidia.

Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in a Denny’s restaurant, which provided the setting for the company’s concept and vision.

Nvidia Roadmap: In a highly anticipated keynote speech in Taiwan, Huang unveiled Nvidia's future ambitions, including bets on personal AI supercomputers and an AI infrastructure hub in Taiwan.

The company announced it will develop AI infrastructure for a large-scale supercomputing ecosystem, partnering with Foxconn, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council.

Nvidia's new products highlighted at the keynote included the RTX 5060 GPU, the DGX Spark desktop AI workstation, and NVLink Fusion, which allows other chipmakers to integrate Nvidia's systems into their own infrastructure.

Huang also highlighted Nvidia's robotics segments during the keynote, spending time covering the Isaac Groot platform and Newton engine, which can help robots learn real-world navigation and perform human-like actions.

While it's unclear if all these new products and segments on Nvidia's roadmap will keep the company as one of the most valuable companies in the world, Huang likely will keep building instead of checking the Nvidia stock price daily.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

Photo: jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock.com