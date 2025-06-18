The global market for humanoid robots is set to soar, with a UBS report predicting a significant increase in their numbers by 2050. This forecast is expected to have a substantial impact on various industries.

What Happened: A recent report by UBS, led by analysts in China, suggests that the number of humanoid robots in operation will reach 2 million by 2035 and a staggering 300 million by 2050. This surge is anticipated to address labor shortages and cater to aging populations, MarketWatch reported.

The report projects the market could reach $30 billion to $50 billion by 2035, and soar to between $1.4 trillion and $1.7 trillion by 2050, encompassing expenditures on components, manufacturing, software, data, and services.

By 2050, 86 million humanoid robots could add $400 billion to global automation revenue and $7 billion to rare-earth revenue, with costs expected to drop over 70% due to scale and supply chain gains.

UBS analyst Phyllis Wang emphasized the potential of humanoid robots for everyday use but noted that their widespread adoption could take over five years.

Several industries are expected to benefit from this projected surge in humanoid robots, including global automation, auto parts, semiconductor, battery companies, and rare-earth refiners. UBS has identified companies such as NVIDIA NVDA, Honeywell HON, TSMC TSM, ]Cognex CGNX, Amphenol NYSE: (APH) and several Chinese companies as potential beneficiaries.

Even Tesla TSLA, which is not rated as a buy by UBS, is expected to benefit from this.

Why It Matters: This prediction aligns with recent developments in the robotics industry. In May 2025, NVIDIA unveiled AI tools to accelerate humanoid robot development, which were adopted by several robotics developers, while, Elon Musk predicted that humanoid robots would start impacting countries’ GDPs in 4 to 5 years.

Furthermore, UPS explored humanoid robots for its logistics infrastructure as Figure AI secured $675M from tech giants, targeting $9B revenue by 2029.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META, are also reportedly preparing to go head-to-head in the race to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered humanoid robots.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.





































