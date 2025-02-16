Apple and Meta in Race To Develop AI-Powered Humanoid Robots

Two of the world’s tech behemoths, Apple Inc. AAPL and Meta Platforms Inc. META, are reportedly preparing to go head-to-head in the race to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered humanoid robots.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his latest weekly “Power On” has revealed that both tech giants are turning their attention to the burgeoning field of humanoid robots. These robots could potentially perform tasks such as folding laundry or pushing children on a swing. This new focus comes amidst the companies’ ongoing rivalry in the mixed-reality headsets market.

Meta has reportedly established a new unit within its Reality Labs hardware division specifically for humanoid technology development.

The company’s immediate goal is to create a software platform that hardware manufacturers can utilize to break into this sector. Meta is confident in its market advantage, thanks to its development of sensors and computing technologies for mixed reality, and its AI model, Llama, which has been gaining industry traction.

Meanwhile, Apple is also venturing into the robotics space, albeit with a distinct approach. The company is renowned for its preference for products where it controls all the inputs – hardware, software, and more.

It is said to be exploring a machine that would be a humanoid, showcasing Apple’s AI and tightly integrated technology. Apple’s robotics technologies are being developed by advanced AI research teams within its larger machine-learning group.

Although an Apple humanoid is still several years away, it could potentially compete with Tesla Inc. TSLA’s Optimus.

Google’s DeepMind group is also reportedly investigating robotics technology, indicating the growing interest in this field among tech giants.

The development of AI-powered humanoid robots represents a significant leap in technology and has the potential to revolutionize various sectors. From healthcare to domestic chores, these robots could drastically change how tasks are performed.

The competition between Apple and Meta, both leaders in their respective fields, will likely accelerate the development and adoption of this technology, potentially bringing us closer to a future where humanoid robots are a common sight.

Image: Shutterstock