Elon Musk Says Humanoid Robots Will Start Impacting Countries' GDPs In 4 To 5 Years. 'Robot Cars' Even Sooner—In Just 1 To 2 Years

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk is doubling down on his belief that artificial intelligence and robotics will reshape the global economy—and soon.

“Accelerating GDP growth is essential,” Musk posted on X on May 23. He claimed that the U.S. government’s overspending could result in a financial crisis unless there’s a massive jump in productivity. He did, however, mention that the Department of Government Efficiency “has and will do great work to postpone the day of bankruptcy of America.”

Don't Miss:

The X post came in response to someone wondering whether “Elon has somewhat moved away from politics in order to accelerate GDP growth with humanoid robots” after another person wrote that “Given the disastrous GOP bill, the only chance the US has is explosive GDP growth.”

Musk's Timeline: AI And Robots Impact In 1 To 5 Years

When asked how soon humanoid robots could start affecting “the GDP of any country,” Musk replied, “4 to 5 years.” He added that “robot cars” using Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology, could have a “noticeable effect” within one to two years.

In an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in March, Musk said that within 10 years, “AI could probably do anything better than the human can cognitively,” and predicted a future where humanoid robots are as common as personal assistants. “Ultimately, there will be tens of billions,” he said.

He also predicted that 90% of all miles driven could be autonomous within a decade. “Goods and services will become close to free,” Musk told Cruz. “It’s not that people will have a lower standard of living, they’ll have actually a much higher standard of living.”

Trending: Be part of the next med-tech breakthrough for only $350 — 500+ surgeries already done with nView's AI system.

Saudi Showcase

Earlier this month, Musk showcased Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump during a demonstration in Riyadh. The robots even danced to “YMCA.”

“I think they were very impressed,” Musk said at a Saudi economic forum. He also joked that one of the robots performed the “Trump dance.”

Musk envisions a world where humanoid robots are everywhere, calling them personal versions of “Star Wars” robots C-3PO or R2-D2. He believes robotics could create an economy “10 times the size of the current global economy” and result in “universal high income.”

Still, challenges remain. During a recent Tesla earnings call, Musk admitted that supply chain issues—including China’s export restrictions on rare earth magnets—are slowing down Optimus production.

See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Pushback From Experts

However, some experts have questioned Musk’s timelines regarding FSD. AI pioneer Yann LeCun, for instance, accused Musk last year of lying for years about the capabilities of Tesla’s FSD technology.

In September, he posted on X, “Elon: ‘I’ve kept lying to you again and again about Tesla’s ‘Full Self Driving’ capabilities for the last 8 years, but you should believe everything I say about politics and everything else.'”

LeCun was responding to an article by Green Hills Software CEO Dan O’Dowd, who called Musk a “snake oil salesman” for failing to deliver promised features like “Actually Smart Summon.”

Musk, however, continues to press forward, making it known he believes AI and robotics aren’t just the future—they’re the last hope to prevent economic collapse. He also recently confirmed that Tesla is on track to rollout fully-autonomous vehicles in Austin, Texas, in June.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock