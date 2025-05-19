Nvidia Corp NVDA on Monday announced Nvidia Isaac GR00T N1.5, the first update to Nvidia’s open, generalized, fully customizable foundation model for humanoid reasoning and skills; Nvidia Isaac GR00T-Dreams, a blueprint for generating synthetic motion data; and Nvidia Blackwell systems to accelerate humanoid robot development.

Humanoid and robotics developers Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, and XPENG Robotics are adopting Nvidia Isaac platform technologies to advance humanoid robot development and deployment.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expects physical AI and robotics to bring about the next industrial revolution.

He added that Nvidia provides building blocks for every stage of the robotics development journey, from AI brains for robots to simulated worlds to practice in or AI supercomputers for training foundation models.

Global systems manufacturers are building Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 workstations and servers, offering a single architecture to easily run every robot development workload across training, synthetic data generation, robot learning, and simulation.

Cisco Systems, Inc CSCO, Dell Technologies Inc DELL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, Lenovo LNVGY, and Super Micro Computer SMCI announced Nvidia RTX PRO-powered servers, and Dell Technologies, HPI, and Lenovo announced Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell-powered workstations.

Nvidia also announced the opening of the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI Technology (G-QuAT), which hosts an ABCI-Q research supercomputer dedicated to quantum computing.

Delivered by Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), the ABCI-Q supercomputer features 2,020 Nvidia H100 GPUs interconnected by the Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking platform.

The system is integrated with Nvidia CUDA-Q, an open-source hybrid computing platform for orchestrating the hardware and software needed to run practical, massive-scale quantum computing applications.

ABCI-Q’s AI supercomputing is integrated with a superconducting qubit processor by Fujitsu, a neutral atom quantum processor by QuEra, and a photonic processor by OptQC, enabling hybrid quantum-GPU workloads across multiple qubit modalities.

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar has projected a potential data center annual revenue loss of $9.8 billion for Nvidia due to a slowdown in capital expenditure (capex) and an ongoing decoupling from China.

Nvidia previously stated it anticipates taking charges of up to $5.5 billion in fiscal first-quarter 2026 tied to its China-specific H20 GPU.

After the Trump administration imposed curbs on H20 AI chips, CEO Jensen Huang traveled to Beijing to meet Chinese officials.

Price Actions: Nvidia stock is down 2.85% at $131.54 premarket at the last check on Monday.

