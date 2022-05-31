ñol

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2022 8:17 AM | 2 min read
  • Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth Corporation CGC price target from $6 to $4. Canopy Growth shares fell 12.1% to close at $4.88 on Friday.
  • Raymond James reduced Medtronic plc MDT price target from $116 to $109. Medtronic shares rose 0.2% to $99.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $77 to $59. Snap shares rose 5.2% to close at $15.58 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital cut price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $275 to $225. CrowdStrike shares climbed 0.7% to $167.92 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities reduced RH RH price target from $650 to $550. RH shares fell 0.7% to $289.05 in pre-market trading.

  • Jefferies cut Lyft, Inc. LYFT price target from $34 to $20. Lyft shares fell 0.6% to $17.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies reduced the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $3,700 to $3,250. Amazon shares rose 3.7% to close at $2,302.93 on Friday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from $19 to $13. American Eagle shares fell 4.7% to $12.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted the price target on Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY from $56 to $72. Mercury Systems shares rose 1.1% to $58.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO price target from $500 to $430. Cooper Companies shares rose 2.5% to close at $352.17 on Friday.

