10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth Corporation CGC price target from $6 to $4. Canopy Growth shares fell 12.1% to close at $4.88 on Friday.

Raymond James reduced Medtronic plc MDT price target from $116 to $109. Medtronic shares rose 0.2% to $99.27 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $77 to $59. Snap shares rose 5.2% to close at $15.58 on Friday.

RBC Capital cut price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $275 to $225. CrowdStrike shares climbed 0.7% to $167.92 in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities reduced RH RH price target from $650 to $550. RH shares fell 0.7% to $289.05 in pre-market trading.

Jefferies cut Lyft, Inc. LYFT price target from $34 to $20. Lyft shares fell 0.6% to $17.66 in pre-market trading.

Jefferies reduced the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $3,700 to $3,250. Amazon shares rose 3.7% to close at $2,302.93 on Friday.

Barclays cut the price target on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO from $19 to $13. American Eagle shares fell 4.7% to $12.47 in pre-market trading.

Baird boosted the price target on Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY from $56 to $72. Mercury Systems shares rose 1.1% to $58.05 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler lowered The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO price target from $500 to $430. Cooper Companies shares rose 2.5% to close at $352.17 on Friday.

