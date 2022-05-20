10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target for Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from $130 to $90. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $73.58 in pre-market trading.

Needham reduced Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT price target from $172 to $130. Applied Materials shares fell 1.9% to $108.65 in pre-market trading.

Loop Capital cut Ross Stores, Inc. ROST price target from $95 to $80. Ross Stores shares fell 26.3% to $68.28 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc raised the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from $610 to $630. Palo Alto shares surged 11.2% to $485.50 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut Globant S.A. GLOB price target from $339 to $223. Globant shares fell 0.2% to $184.84 in after-hours trading.

SVB Leerink cut the price target for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI from $60 to $21. Applied Molecular Transport shares rose 0.2% to $3.21 in after-hours trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX price target from $25 to $18. Foghorn Therapeutics shares fell 24.9% to $8.60 in after-hours trading.

Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Copart, Inc. CPRT from $140 to $145. Copart shares rose 1.4% to $112.50 in after-hours trading.

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from $450 to $400. Deckers Outdoor shares jumped 13.8% to $257.98 in after-hours trading.

Citigroup lowered Autodesk, Inc. ADSK price target from $286 to $264.. Autodesk shares rose 1.2% to $195.99 in after-hours trading.

