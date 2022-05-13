QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 9:04 AM | 2 min read
  • Barclays cut the price target on Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR from $245 to $223. Avis Budget shares rose 2.3% to $224.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM price target from $58 to $32. Affirm shares jumped 37.4% to $24.78 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities lowered the price target for Duolingo, Inc. DUOL from $165 to $135. Duolingo shares rose 17.5% to $78.68 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lowered the price target on Tapestry, Inc. TPR from $48 to $36. Tapestry shares fell 0.3% to $30.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James reduced the price target for New Relic, Inc. NEWR from $140 to $70. New Relic shares fell 12.2% to $42.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Oppenheimer reduced the price target on 89bio, Inc. ETNB from $49 to $40. 89bio shares rose 2.3% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW price target from $710 to $680. Palo Alto shares rose 3% to $492.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM price target from $168 to $138. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 2% to $127.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities cut Outbrain Inc. OB price target from $27 to $16. Outbrain shares gained 1.8% to $6.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR price target from $205 to $180. CyberArk Software shares rose 3.9% to $125.21 in pre-market trading.

