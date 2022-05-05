QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 7:30 AM | 2 min read
  • Needham cut Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS price target from $110 to $100. Cirrus Logic shares rose 4.5% to close at $82.81 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH from $45 to $40. Camping World shares fell 0.1% to $30.47 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson lowered the price target on Lyft, Inc. LYFT from $60 to $27. Lyft shares fell 0.8% to $21.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Wingstop Inc. WING from $135 to $120. Wingstop shares fell 2.1% to $95.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target on Amarin Corporation plc AMRN from $10 to $3. Amarin shares fell 1.9% to $1.53 in pre-market trading.

  • Wedbush cut the price target on Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER from $48 to $38. Uber shares fell 0.8% to $27.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced Match Group, Inc. MTCH price target from $140 to $125. Match shares rose 0.2% to $84.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB price target from $25 to $1.5. Connect Biopharma shares rose 1.2% to $0.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna cut Airbnb, Inc. ABNB price target from $235 to $190. Airbnb shares dropped 0.9% to $154.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Arconic Corporation ARNC price target from $40 to $34. Arconic shares fell 2.6% to $27.04 in pre-market trading.

