10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Keybanc raised the price target on Block, Inc. SQ from $175 to $180. Block shares rose 2.8% to $137.42 in pre-market trading.

SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA price target from $3 to $2. Calithera Biosciences shares rose 0.8% to $0.37 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut the price target on Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA from $530 to $500. Zebra Technologies shares fell 0.1% to $413.25 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Baxter International Inc. BAX from $88 to $77. Baxter International shares fell 2% to $77.02 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo cut Morgan Stanley MS price target from $104 to $94. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.3% to $86.75 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital boosted the price target on The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV from $170 to $190. Travelers Companies shares rose 0.4% to $186.05 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD from $77 to $71. Gilead Sciences shares fell 0.1% to $59.63 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse lowered Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA price target from $154 to $150. Papa John's shares fell 0.8% to $106.00 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo cut JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM price target from $180 to $150. JPMorgan shares fell 0.6% to $134.49 in pre-market trading.

Barclays lowered Carrier Global Corporation CARR price target from $63 to $60. Carrier Global shares rose 2.1% to $47.00 in pre-market trading.

